COVID Booster Wins $50K For Maryland Lottery Player

A Montgomery County resident is $50,000 richer, all thanks to getting vaccinated, announced the Maryland Lottery.

Milagro Alfaro de Melgar, 48, of Ashton won the VaxCash 2.0 promotion prize after being randomly selected from more than 2 million eligible Marylanders in a drawing on April 12, say lottery officials.

Milagro qualified for the prize after getting her COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters in Maryland.

While she was thrilled with the prize, Milagro states her reason for becoming vaccinated was simple: to protect herself and others, according to the lottery.

“It helps save lives. Mine, as well as others – like my family, she told lottery officials. “I’m also appreciative of the program and what it has done to encourage others to get the vaccine".

The prize money will go toward her dream of homeownership, according to the lottery report.

Milagro is one of 11 VaxCash 2.0 winners so far, and one of 10 winners of $50,000. On May 3, a single winner will be selected for a grand prize of $1 million, according to the lottery.

The VaxCash 2.0 promotion is awarding $2 million in cash prizes in weekly drawings from Feb. 15 through today, May 3. VaxCash 2.0 aims to incentivize Marylanders to get COVID-19 booster shots. All Maryland residents 18 and older who had received an initial shot(s) and a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at eligible facilities in Maryland at any time were eligible to win. No registration or entry was needed, says the lottery.

VaxCash 2.0 follows last year’s successful collaboration between the Lottery and the Maryland Department of Health for the VaxCash Promotion that ran from May 25 through July 4, 2021, awarding $2 million in prizes to vaccinated Marylanders. For complete details about VaxCash 2.0, including the official rules and a list of frequently asked questions, visit the VaxCash 2.0 page.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.