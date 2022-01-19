COVID-19: These Montgomery County Public Schools Are Switching To Virtual Learning

As a result of COVID-19 and staffing shortages, 16 schools in Montgomery County will move to virtual learning, according to district officials.

The schools will begin a period of virtual learning from Jan. 20 through Jan. 29. They will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 31, Montgomery County Public Schools said.

The schools are:

Beall Elementary School

Briggs Chaney Middle School

Brookhaven Elementary School

Clopper Mill Elementary School

Captain James E. Daly Elementary School

Gaithersburg Elementary School

Glenallan Elementary School

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School

Lakelands Park Middle School

Neelsville Middle School

Paint Branch High School

RICA – John L. Gildner Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents

Sargent Shriver Elementary School

Twinbrook Elementary School

Watkins Mill Elementary School

Whetstone Elementary School

