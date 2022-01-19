COVID-19: These Montgomery County Public Schools Are Switching To Virtual Learning

As a result of COVID-19 and staffing shortages, 16 schools in Montgomery County will move to virtual learning, according to district officials.
The schools will begin a period of virtual learning from Jan. 20 through Jan. 29. They will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 31, Montgomery County Public Schools said.
The schools are:
- Beall Elementary School
- Briggs Chaney Middle School
- Brookhaven Elementary School
- Clopper Mill Elementary School
- Captain James E. Daly Elementary School
- Gaithersburg Elementary School
- Glenallan Elementary School
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School
- Lakelands Park Middle School
- Neelsville Middle School
- Paint Branch High School
- RICA – John L. Gildner Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents
- Sargent Shriver Elementary School
- Twinbrook Elementary School
- Watkins Mill Elementary School
- Whetstone Elementary School
