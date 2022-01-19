Contact Us
COVID-19: These Montgomery County Public Schools Are Switching To Virtual Learning

Joe Gomez
As a result of COVID-19 and staffing shortages, 16 schools in Montgomery County will move to virtual learning, according to district officials.

The schools will begin a period of virtual learning from Jan. 20 through Jan. 29. They will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 31, Montgomery County Public Schools said.

The schools are:

  • Beall Elementary School
  • Briggs Chaney Middle School
  • Brookhaven Elementary School
  • Clopper Mill Elementary School
  • Captain James E. Daly Elementary School
  • Gaithersburg Elementary School
  • Glenallan Elementary School
  • Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School
  • Lakelands Park Middle School
  • Neelsville Middle School
  • Paint Branch High School
  • RICA – John L. Gildner Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents
  • Sargent Shriver Elementary School
  • Twinbrook Elementary School
  • Watkins Mill Elementary School
  • Whetstone Elementary School

