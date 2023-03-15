Concern Grows For Missing Germantown Man

Montgomery County officials are asking for help locating a missing 29-year-old Germantown man.

Huy Hoang Le was last seen around 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 14 in the 13400 block of Wisteria Drive, according to Montgomery County Police.

Le was last seen wearing a black and grey north face sweater and beige pants. Police say Le also wears eyeglasses.

He is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs around 170 pounds, according to investigators.

Family and police are growing concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with additional information to contact Montgomery County police immediately by calling (301) 279-8000.

