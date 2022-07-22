Contact Us
News

Concern Growing In Montgomery County For Teen Reported Missing During Early Morning Walk

Annie DeVoe
Jackson Hoppe
Jackson Hoppe Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

Police are urging the public to help locate a missing teenage boy from Rockville, authorities say.

Jackson Hoppe, 14, was last seen around 4:40 a.m., Friday, July 22, walking in the 100 block of Watkins Pond Boulevard, according to Montgomery County police.

Hoppe is around 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 90 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and either black sweatpants or black shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson Hoppe is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.

