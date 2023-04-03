Body Found At Shoreline Of Potomac River Near Popular Trail

First responders are on the scene near the Old Angler's Inn on the Potomac River after a body was found.

Emergency crews were initially called to the scene for a "medical emergency" around 2 p.m., Monday, April 3, according to a spokesperson from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Once officials got to the scene, they discovered that the victim in question was dead at the scene.

The body was initially found near the water's edge near Billy Goat Trail B.

The identity of the victim or any potential causes of death have not been released.

