Alert Issued For Montgomery County Teen Reported Missing For Nearly A Week

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Gaithersburg teen who has been missing for several days, authorities say.

Zion Allen, 14, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 14 around 9 p.m. in the 10000 block of Polk Square Court.

Allen has dark brown hair that he wears in locs and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, white shorts, and red headphones.

The teen was carrying a multi-colored, "Jordan" backpack and was riding a blue and white bicycle.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Zion Allen is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.

