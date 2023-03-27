8-Year-Old Girl Disappears Outside Gaithersburg Home

Montgomery County officials are growing concerned after a young girl went missing over the weekend, authorities announced.

Miriam Garcia, 8, was last seen outside of her home around 6:15 p.m., Saturday, March 25, according to Montgomery County Police.

Police say that Garcia may have been taken from the home on Marshall Street by her 41-year-old grandmother Karla Vanessa Martinez.

The pair may be traveling outside of the state of Maryland.

Martinez is 5 feet tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Miriam is described as 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white jacket and black and white tie-dye pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Miriam Garcia is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.

