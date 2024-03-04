Motorcyclist, 41, Killed In Montgomery County Crash: Mdta Police

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of the ICC/MD 200 near Shady Grove Road.

The victim, a 41-year-old Rockville man riding a Kawasaki motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was struck by a white Chevy Silverado after the initial crash.

The investigation is being led by the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Collison Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-537-6905.

