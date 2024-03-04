A Few Clouds 65°

Motorcyclist, 41, Killed In Montgomery County Crash: Mdta Police

A 41-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash in Montgomery County on Sunday, March 3, authorities said.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police

Photo Credit: Maryland Transportation Authority Police via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of the ICC/MD 200 near Shady Grove Road.

The victim, a 41-year-old Rockville man riding a Kawasaki motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was struck by a white Chevy Silverado after the initial crash.

The investigation is being led by the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Collison Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-537-6905.

