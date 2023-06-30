Montgomery County Schools DOT Employees Admit To Misconduct For $320K Fraud Scheme

Todd Michael Watkins, 56, of Jefferson, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office for conspiring with Charles Ewald, the former Assistant Director of the DOT, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney announced on Friday, June 30.

Prosecutors say that Watkins assumed his position in 2009, and beginning in 2016 and through September 2021, he failed to properly manage the contract for the purchases of school buses and the use of purchasing cards in his department.

During the scheme, Ewald was able to steal more than $320,000.

Ewald, a Knoxville resident, pleaded guilty in May to felony theft scheme having a value of over $100,000 and misdemeanor misconduct in office. He will face up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in September.

Watkins is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Sept. 11.

“These convictions are the result of a thorough investigation on the part of the Montgomery County Police Department,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said. “We thank the detectives for their diligent work in this matter after being alerted to the possibility of fraudulent activity by Montgomery County Public Schools.

“We will provide further comment in open court at the time of sentencing in September.”

