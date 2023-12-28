Fog/Mist 48°

Montgomery County Ride-On Bus Crashes Into Silver Spring Home

No injuries were reported after a ride-on bus drove into a Montgomery County home overnight.

The bus struck a home on Fairland Road.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Zak Failla
On Wednesday night, first responders were called to a stretch of Fairland Road, where there was a bus that struck the side of a home amid the rainy weather that doused the region this week. 

There were no passengers on the Montgomery County ride-on bus, and the driver was evaluated by paramedics, though he was uninjured in the crash.

The state of the home after being struck by the bus was not clear on Thursday morning, though photos from the scene show at least some bricks were taken down after the bus drove over the lawn and into the siding.

No one was home at the time of the crash, officials noted, adding that it is not known how much repairs will cost to the damaged home.

