Max Sentence For Man Convicted Of Murder, Assault During Stabbing Spree In Rockville

Two separate juries convicted Scorpio Alexander Stanfield, 33, who has no known address, of second-degree murder and first-degree assault for two Rockville stabbing incidents in May, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney.

A judge sentenced Stanfield to 65 years in prison after he was found guilty of the two separate assaults, a spokesperson for the state's attorney announced on Monday.

It was the maximum possible sentence.

On Monday, May 22, a jury convicted Stanfield for the assault of Alhajie Keita, 46, who was stabbed, but ultimately survived, and then days later, on Thursday, May 25, Stanfield was convicted by a separate jury for the murder of 35-year-old Jonathan Lawrence Moore in September last year.

According to prosecutors, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, officers were called to the 700 block of Hungerford Drive in Rockville to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering with a stab wound who was able to provide a description of his assailant.

He was taken to an area hospital and survived from his injuries.

The subsequent search of the area led police to Stanfield, who was also found complicit in killing Moore, whose body was found inside a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“(Stanfield) is responsible for terrifying attacks, stabbing people at random on a Rockville street," the spokesperson said. "We are grateful to Assistant State’s Attorneys Lauren Turner and Gabriel Carrera for the successful prosecution of two separate jury trials.

"The judge has imposed the maximum sentence in this matter, which will ensure the defendant is not able to harm anyone else."

