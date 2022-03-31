Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
MISSING DOG: Help Montgomery Fire & EMS Reunite Reecy With Her Owner

David Cifarelli
Reecy was rescued from a burning apartment complex in Gaithersburg
Reecy was rescued from a burning apartment complex in Gaithersburg Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

Fire officials in Montgomery County are trying to help locate a lost dog who was rescued from a burning apartment complex.

Reecy was saved from a three-story fire at the Walker House Apartments in Gaithersburg on Wednesday, March 30, Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer said on Twitter.

Unfortunately, Reecy got loose from her rescuers and ran away, Piringer said.

Reecy’s owner Terri came forward on Thursday and is asking anyone who sees Reecy to contact her. Terri can be reached at 240-370-7896.

