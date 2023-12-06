JC Penney Evacuated At Wheaton Mall For Barricaded Person: Police (Developing)

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday to the mall in an attempt to peacefully resolve the standoff, and the store was evacuated as a precaution to allow them to manage the incident.

According to the police, there is no threat to the public, and the barricade is isolated to the one area inside the single store.

More information is expected to be released by the department as the situation unfolds.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

