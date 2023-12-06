Overcast 38°

JC Penney Evacuated At Wheaton Mall For Barricaded Person: Police (Developing)

A JC Penney location at a Maryland mall had to be evacuated on Wednesday morning when a man barricaded himself inside the store, police say.

<p>The barricade was reported at JC Penney at the Wheaton Mall </p>

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday to the mall in an attempt to peacefully resolve the standoff, and the store was evacuated as a precaution to allow them to manage the incident.

According to the police, there is no threat to the public, and the barricade is isolated to the one area inside the single store.

More information is expected to be released by the department as the situation unfolds.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

