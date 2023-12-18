Overcast 39°

SHARE

Hiker Rescued By Maryland State Police Helicopter After Plummeting 50 Feet Off Cliff (Photos)

A hiker who fell off a cliff suffered serious injuries before being rescued by a Maryland State Police helicopter that made a bold save in Washington County over the weekend.

<p>The scene of the helicopter rescue in Washington County. </p>

The scene of the helicopter rescue in Washington County.

Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
<p>The scene of the rescue in Washington County.</p>

The scene of the rescue in Washington County.

 Photo Credit: Facebook via Potomac Valley Fire Company
<p>The scene of the helicopter rescue in Washington County. </p>

The scene of the helicopter rescue in Washington County.

Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
<p>The scene of the helicopter rescue in Washington County. </p>

The scene of the helicopter rescue in Washington County.

Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Shortly after noon on Saturday, a woman had to be airlifted to an area hospital after falling approximately 50 feet off of a cliff while walking along the Appalachian Trail, officials say. 

The helicopter responded to the scene and was able to send one trooper to the ground to secure the hiker while the pilot hovered approximately 120 feet in the air as the woman was hoisted up to safety.

The woman was then taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

Her condition was not immediately available on Monday afternoon.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE