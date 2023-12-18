Hiker Rescued By Maryland State Police Helicopter After Plummeting 50 Feet Off Cliff (Photos)

Shortly after noon on Saturday, a woman had to be airlifted to an area hospital after falling approximately 50 feet off of a cliff while walking along the Appalachian Trail, officials say.

The helicopter responded to the scene and was able to send one trooper to the ground to secure the hiker while the pilot hovered approximately 120 feet in the air as the woman was hoisted up to safety.

The woman was then taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

Her condition was not immediately available on Monday afternoon.

