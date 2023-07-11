Florida Woman Killed Crashing Pink Motorcycle Into Deer In Montgomery County: Police

Dunedin resident Michelle Lee Beach was pronounced dead at a Maryland hospital following a crash over the weekend in Dickerson while she was riding with another motorcyclist, according to police.

The crash was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.

Police say that Beach was riding in the 21400 block of Beallsville Road near Sellman Road in Dickerson when she struck a deer on her pink 2007 GXSR 600 motorcycle.

She was ejected from the bike and rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Tuesday, July 11.

