Florida Woman Killed Crashing Pink Motorcycle Into Deer In Montgomery County: Police

A 53-year-old woman from Florida died at an area hospital after she was ejected from a motorcycle after striking a deer in Montgomery County, authorities announced.

Montgomery County Police are investigating the fatal crash.
Zak Failla
Dunedin resident Michelle Lee Beach was pronounced dead at a Maryland hospital following a crash over the weekend in Dickerson while she was riding with another motorcyclist, according to police. 

The crash was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 9. 

Police say that Beach was riding in the 21400 block of Beallsville Road near Sellman Road in Dickerson when she struck a deer on her pink 2007 GXSR 600 motorcycle.

She was ejected from the bike and rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Tuesday, July 11. 

