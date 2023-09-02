Fight Breaks Out At Maryland Metro Station After High School Football Game

Fists were flying on Friday night in Montgomery County near a Metro station during the game between Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and Walter Johnson on Friday, Sept. 1.

The action on the field was marred by the melee as both teams looked forward to staring their seasons.

In a bit if irony, a Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Kate Stewart were on a ride along with police on Friday night and got to see officers in action breaking up the incident.

In a letter to the community, Bethesda-Chevy Chase Principal Shelton Mooney and Walter Johnson Principal Jennifer Baker confirmed that there were “some serious student injuries,” while calling it “unacceptable.”

“The game went well and was an exciting match. Our fans and attendees were great and everyone seemed to have a fun evening,” they wrote. “The safety plans jointly made by both schools worked well on campus and all of the fans left school grounds safely.

“These behaviors by students are dangerous, illegal and completely inappropriate,” they continued. As individual students from both schools are identified appropriate disciplinary action, in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct, will be assigned.”

