Silver Spring Ronaldo Franzese was struck by two vehicles late last week - one of which fled the area - and died from his injuries, sending shockwaves that reverberated across the community.

The 52-year-old Silver Spring resident was walking shortly before 10:15 p.m. on Friday, April 5, near the intersection of Randolph Road and Kimblewick Drive, when the driver of a white 2023 Honda Odyssey was traveling westbound on Randolph Road when, for unknown reasons, it mounted the curb and struck him, causing Franzese to fall into the roadway.

He was then struck by a white 4-door Acura, which fled the area without providing any aid to Franzese.

According to police, the hit-and-run driver is believed to have been driving a 2009-2012 Acura TL, which is missing a fender line and may have additional damage on the front end, near the ground.

In the days that followed Franzese's unexpected death, there has been an outpouring of support for his family, which was shell-shocked by the news.

"In an instant, the Franzese family's world was shattered," organizers of a fundraiser for the family said. "Ron Franzese, a loving father, husband, and dedicated colleague at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, was taken from this world far too soon.

"Known for his unwavering positivity and love for sports, landscaping, and swimming, Ron was the ultimate handyman, and rock for his family and their dog Domino, providing not just financial stability but emotional support and love."

According to organizers of the GoFundMe, Franzese leaves behind his high school sweetheart, and wife of 35 years, as well as a special needs son who is facing a cancer battle and a daughter.

"With Ron being the primary breadwinner, his sudden passing has thrust his family into not only a deep emotional grief but a financial crisis," they wrote. "We are calling on the community to rally in support of Ron's family during this incredibly challenging time. "

More than $6,000 has been raised as of Wednesday, April 10, with donations continuing to pour in.

"Your donations will directly assist with medical bills, daily needs, and support services for Ron's daughter and son. This campaign is a lifeline for a family facing unimaginable hardship, honoring Ron's legacy of kindness and love."

Those interested in assisting the Franzese family can make donations here.

