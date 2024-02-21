Family 'Overwhelmed' By Community Support For Man Struck, Killed By Driver In Silver Spring

Khalid Shakir Scriven, 27, was struck by a Honda CR-V near the 9500 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring and pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

More than $22,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched on behalf of the family before donations had been turned off.

“It is with a heavy heart and tremendous sadness that we share that Khalid Shakir Scriven, beloved son of Sabina Manda and loving brother of Justin Manda Makwakwa, died suddenly on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, from a pedestrian accident,” reads the campaign.

“The community mourns alongside of Sabina, Justin and their extended family on the passing of Khalid.”

Khalid was a B-CC HS grad, a skilled artist, soccer player, and a member of Fourth Presbyterian Church in Bethesda, according to the Action Committee for Transit.

An update on Monday, Feb. 19 expressed gratitude toward all those who’d donated.

“Your response has been overwhelming and Sabina and her family are filled with gratitude,” reads the update.

Khalid’s memorial was held Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Fourth Presbyterian Church in Bethesda, his obituary says.

“In times when she finds it difficult to even breath, Sabina says she feels like she is being carried and is being lifted by your prayers and help.”

