Driver Trapped After BMW Crashes Through Garage In Montgomery County

On Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel were called to the 2900 block of Aquarius Avenue near Hydrus Road, where there was a vehicle that smashed into the front of the structure, a spokesperson for the agency said.

Following the crash, the driver was trapped and had to be evaluated by first responders, while a building inspector was called to the scene to evaluate the garage, which suffered extensive damage.

The driver was taken to an area hospital by paramedics for treatment and evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.