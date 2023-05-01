Driver Accused Of Raping Girl After Refusing To Take Her Home: Montgomery County Police

Silver Spring resident Orlin Martinez Orellana, 24, was arrested over the weekend in the 11500 block of Georgia Avenue by detectives from the department’s Special Victims Investigations Division, who charged him with second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor following a months-long investigation.

On Monday, Jan. 2, officers were called to a Silver Spring home to investigate a reported rape.

Police say that the investigation into that incident determined that at approximately 3 a.m. that morning, a minor called a taxi service to take her to a location outside Montgomery County to meet up with a friend.

Martinez Orellana picked her up moments later and drove her to the planned destination, though the girl determined that her friend was not going to meet with her, and she asked the driver to take her home.

Instead, Martinez Orellana refused, and took her against her will to his Silver Spring home, where he raped her, according to the police.

Martinez Orellana was ultimately identified as the suspect, and he was arrested, authorities announced on Monday, May 1.

While being interviewed by detectives, officials say that Martinez Orellana “made statements of involvement,” and he was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and charged accordingly.

He is being held without bond. No information about his initial court appearance were announced.

Investigators have released a photo of Martinez Orellana due to concerns there may have been other victims who have yet to come forward.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim has been asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

