DNA Connects California Rapist To 1992 Chevy Chase Attack: Cops

Xavier Battice, now 62 years old, followed his victim after she got off of a bus near the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase on Sept. 24, 1992, Montgomery County police said on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Battice, 31 at the time, followed the victim, took her to a nearby park and raped her before leaving the scene, police said.

Cold case detectives submitted evidence from the crime scene to the crime laboratory, and a DNA profile was extracted from the evidence. The DNA was submitted into the Combined DNA Index System and matched to Battice.

Cold Case detectives got an arrest warrant for Battice, charging him with two counts of second-degree rape and one count of second-degree sex assault.

Detectives found that Battice was living in Morgan Hill, CA, and notified the Morgan Hill Police Department (MHPD) of the investigation. Battice was then arrested by MHPD and transported to a detention center in California, where he awaited extradition to Montgomery County.

On Friday, Dec. 15, Battice was transported by MCP officers to the Montgomery County Central Processing, where he is being held without bond.

Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims of sexual assault by Battice that have not contacted police.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or additional victims is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the “www.p3tips.com” link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.