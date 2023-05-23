District Man Accused Of Abusing, Killing GF's Toddler Son In Silver Spring: Police

Washington, DC resident Marlon Adilson Melendez, 28, is facing murder and child abuse charges for his alleged role in the death of 16-month-old Zavier Giron, who died in Silver Spring in March.

The investigation into the child’s death was launched at on Thursday, March 11, when first responders in Montgomery County were called to the 7900 block of Chicago Avenue in Silver Spring, where there were reports of a boy who had stopped breathing at approximately 4 a.m. that morning.

While interviewing the child’s mother, she advised investigators from the Montgomery County Department of police that the boy had not been feeling well, and when she woke up that morning to check on him, she found the toddler not breathing, prompting the emergency 911 call.

Giron was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The boy’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy determined that there were signs of child abuse before his death. Further investigation found that Melendez, the mother’s boyfriend, allegedly abused the child, causing serious injuries.

An arrest warrant charging Melendez with first-degree child abuse and second-degree murder on Friday, May 19.

Melendez was arrested on Monday, May 22, in Hyattsville, by members of the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force. He is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit without bond.

No information about his initial court appearance has been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.