This Montgomery County Deli Was Named Among Best In US

A Montgomery County deli known for its Polish delicacies has been named the best in Maryland -- and among the best in the US.

Polka Deli in Silver Spring earned the top spot by Eat This Not That.

"Polka Deli opened its doors in 2018 and quickly became a hit for its authentic Polish groceries and homemade sandwiches, pierogies, schnitzel, and kielbasa," the outlet said.

The deli is run by Polish natives Maria and Joanna -- "good friends and good cooks," they say on their website.

"The love of cooking and Polish food lead us here and we decided we needed to open a one stop shop for Polish groceries and most beloved Polish dishes, on the go," they said.

Polka Deli is located at 13438 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, Maryland.

Click here for the full list from Eat This Not That.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.