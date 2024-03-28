Coyote Sighting Reported In Montgomery County Neighborhood

A warning was issued by the Montgomery County Department of Police on Thursday, March 28 in the 1400 block of Patuxent Drive in the Ashton neighborhood, not far from Watershed Park.

Police say that officers, Animal Services, and the county's Department of Natural Resources all responded to the area, but the coyote is believed to still be on the loose.

"If in the area, please be aware of your surroundings," they said. "If you encounter the coyote, do not approach it and call Animal Services immediately."

According to the Montgomery County Parks Department, if one encounters a coyote on a trail, there is no reason for alarm as the animals "are shy and will run as soon as they see or smell a human.

"In the unusual event that the coyote seems unafraid or even bold, chase it off by waving your hands over your head to appear as large as possible and yelling in a deep voice," they added. "If need be, throw sticks or rocks.

"Most animals will be easily scared off.

"If a coyote is persistent and threatening in its behavior, walk (don’t run) toward an area with people or back to your car while maintaining eye contact with the animal."

Anyone who spots the coyote can reach officials by calling (240) 773-5925.

