Armed Teen To Be Tried As Adult After Being Busted With Stolen Honda In Gaithersburg: Police

A 16-year-old from Gaithersburg will face serious charges after being caught in a stolen car with a loaded semiautomatic weapon in his pocket, according to police in Montgomery County.

<p>The recovered loaded handgun in Montgomery County.</p>

The recovered loaded handgun in Montgomery County.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Last month, detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police's Auto Crime Enforcement Section (ACES) spotted a stolen 2023 Honda Accord in the 12100 block of Darnestown Road, and when they approached, they found a 16-year-old in the driver's seat with a loaded Taurus 9mm semiautomatic in his pocket.

He was arrested without incident.

According to police on Monday, it was later determined that the car keys to the stolen Honda had actually been taken during a previous theft from a 2023 Toyota Camry.

The teen was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was tried as an adult with multiple auto theft, weapons, and theft from vehicle charges.

He is being held pending his extradition to Washington, DC for additional robbery charges.

