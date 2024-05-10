Clarksburg resident Ibn Muhammad Rosario has been arrested and charged with several sexual offenses that were reported between Monday, May 6 and Thursday, May 9 in the area of Snowden Farm Parkway and Little Seneca Parkway.

In each incident, Rosario allegedly groped or touched his victims, and twice made lewd comments toward them.

The women were able to provide a description of Rosario, and the Montgomery County Department of Police increased patrols in the area following the multiple complaints, leading to his arrest on Thursday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on May 9, an officer assigned to the trail spotted Rosario walking in the roundabout at Little Seneca Parkway and Snowden Farm Parkway, at which point he approached a woman and groped her.

The woman fought him off and Rosario ran in the direction of Elm Forest Court, where officers were able to apprehend him.

Rosario was charged with four counts each of fourth-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault. Investigators noted that at the time of his arrest, he was out on pre-trial supervision.

Detectives are concerned that there could be additional victims.

Anyone who may have been targeted by Rosario has been asked to contact the department's District Patrol Investigations Unit by calling (240) 773-6263.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.