13-Year-Old Wanted For Silver Spring Shooting Busted During Maryland Traffic Stop, Police Say

In August, four people and a separate lone shooter began shooting at each other in the 1500 block of November Circle before all scattering in different directions before police arrived (see video).

There were no injuries reported; however, one round did enter a vacant apartment building in the area of the shooting.

On Thursday, a Montgomery County Police spokesperson said that a 13-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting following a months-long investigation after he was spotted by officers during a traffic stop.

During a recent traffic stop, patrol officers stopped a black Toyota Rav4 after it committed a traffic violation in the 11500 block of Stewart Lane, and while speaking to the seven occupants inside the vehicle, the teen was immediately identified and he was placed under arrest without incident.

At the time he was arrested, the 13-year-old was in possession of a 9mm handgun and a search of the Toyota led to the recovery of two other loaded weapons and large amount of marijuana.

Officers also placed the six underage occupants of the Rav4 under arrest and they were hit with weapon and related charges. The teen involved in the November Circle shooting was also charged with first-degree assault and was taken to a juvenile detention center.

