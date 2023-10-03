Winning 'Powerball' Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold At Jessup Liquor Store

Lottery officials are encouraging players to check their tickets after a $100,000 winner was sold at a Howard County liquor store and a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at a gas station in Prince George's County.

The third-tier winning tickets were sold at Crestmount Wine & Spirits on Washington Boulevard in Jessup, and at Exxon on Northwest Crain Highway in Bowie.

Winning numbers for the Monday, Oct. 2 drawing were: 12-26-27-43-47 with a Powerball of 05 and the "Power Play" multiplier was X2, which led to the $100,000 windfall for the Howard County player.

There have now been 54 third-tier winning "Powerball" tickets sold in Maryland this year.

No one matched the exact numbers, and the "Powerball" jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $1.2 billion, with an estimated cash value of $551.7 million, making it the third largest jackpot in history.

The last Powerball jackpot to hit in Maryland was on Jan. 20, 2021 when a $731.1 million ticket was purchased at Coney Market in Allegany County.

