Powerball Drawing Creates Two Newly Minted Maryland Millionaires

Powerball tickets worth $1 million were sold to a pair of fortuitous Maryland Lottery players the day after two others cashed in on a seven-figure "Mega Millions" prize.

While the $1.08 billion jackpot was won across the country in California, the Wednesday, July 19 drawing did produce two Maryland tickets worth $1 million and delivered several other big winners.

Winning numbers for the July 19 drawing were: 07-10-11-13-24 with a Powerball of 24.

The five Maryland Powerball winners worth at least $50,000 were sold at:

$1 million - River Hill Sunoco on Signal Bell Lane in Clarksville (Howard County);

in Clarksville (Howard County); $1 million - Greensboro Quick Shop on Greensboro Road (Caroline County);

(Caroline County); $100,000 - Marlow Winghouse and Sports Grill on Branch Avenue in Temple Hills (Prince George's County);

in Temple Hills (Prince George's County); $50,000 - Forbes BP on Annapolis Road in Lanham (Prince George's);

in Lanham (Prince George's); $50,000 - Waldorf BP on Crain Highway in Waldorf (Charles County).

In Maryland, the July 19 drawing resulted in a total of 98,557 winning Powerball tickets, with prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million.

