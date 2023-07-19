Big Winner: $4M Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold At Baltimore Convenience Store

One lucky Maryland Lottery player turned $1 into $4 million when he added the "Megaplier" feature to his ticket when he purchased it at Lobby Shop on North Charles Street in Baltimore, so when he hit a second-tier $1 million prize it immediately was quadrupled.

Another player could be kicking himself after hitting on a $1 million ticket without the "Megaplier" that was sold at National Pike Fuel on Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville.

The wining numbers were 19-22-31-37-54 with a Mega Ball of 18.

Both matched all five numbers, but missed the Mega Ball. They are the fourth and fifth to win $1 million (or more in this case) playing "Mega Millions" so far in 2023.

Two others in Gaithersburg also won big - not quite as big as the new millionaires - claiming $10,000 prizes on tickets sold at Watkins Mill Beer & Wine and at 7-Eleven on North Westland Drive.

The retailers where the winning tickets were sold are also celebrating smaller wins, as they are in line to receive bonuses from Maryland Lottery. No one hit the "Mega Millions" jackpot, which will rise to an estimated $720 million ($396.3 million in cash) for the Friday, July 1 drawing.

