Toddler Killed, Six Injured In Chain-Reaction Crash In Ellicott City, Police Say

Authorities say that a toddler was killed and six others were injured when a truck rear-ended a car that set off a chain collision crash in Maryland.

At approximately 6:14 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, officers from the Howard County Police Department responded to a reported crash in Ellicott City involving multiple vehicles.

According to a police spokesperson, a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker was traveling north on Route 29 approaching the ramp for Route 40 when it rear-ended a 2002 Honda Odyssey, setting off the chain-reaction collision that involved two other vehicles.

A 3-year-old passenger in the Honda was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital following the crash, according to police. Six others in the three vehicles involved in the crash were also transported to area hospitals with injuries “ranging from serious to minor.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It led to a temporary closure of Route 29 between Route 100 and Route 40 for approximately five hours, according to police.

