Police Seek Answers In Fatal Howard County Road-Rage Shooting

Months later, police authorities in Maryland are still seeking answers as they continue investigating a fatal road-rage incident on I-95 in Howard County that left a father of six dead.

Anne Arundel resident Charlie Marks IV, 42, of Pasadena, was located by Maryland State Police troopers on Sunday, Jan. 30 on I-95 near the Maryland 100 intersection in Eldridge, where he had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.

The investigation determined that Marks entered I-95 northbound from Maryland Route 32 and was traveling to his Pasadena home, at which point witnesses said he got into an apparent road-rage incident with an unknown suspect in a small blue passenger car, according to state police.

After the incident, Marks’ vehicle could be seen traveling off the roadway into the center median, coming to a rest against a guardrail, investigators said. The witnesses at the time reportedly did not realize that Marks had been shot while driving.

Marks was rushed to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, but later was pronounced dead from his injury.

No other information was released by police or witnesses.

On Friday, June 24, Maryland State Police investigators released a new alert as the search for Marks’ shooter continues.

Anyone with information on the case has been asked to submit an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP or by clicking here.

