Police Search For Suspect Vehicle After Hit And Run Kills Pedestrian

Police are investigating a hit and run that killed a pedestrian overnight in Laurel, authorities say.

The victim was reportedly struck by a Ford Explorer in the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard around 10:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, according to Howard County police.

The man was rushed to the Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Washington Boulevard was closed in both directions for approximately two and a half hours.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Howard and receive free news updates.