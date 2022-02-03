Police ID Victim Killed In Howard County Tractor-Trailer Crash

A 32-year-old man died after he rammed the back of a tractor trailer in Howard County overnight, authorities said.

Matthew Diehl, of Elkridge, was behind the wheel of a 2021 Toyota Corolla when he struck the trailer on the southbound side of Route 1 at Blue Stream Drive around 2 a.m., county police said.

Diehl was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The tractor trailer driver was uninjured.

The area of Route 1 where it happened was closed for more than three hours because of the crash. Police are now looking into what caused the accident.

