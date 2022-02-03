Contact Us
Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
Return to your home site

Menu

Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Police ID Victim Killed In Howard County Tractor-Trailer Crash

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Howard County police
Howard County police Photo Credit: Howard County Police Department (Facebook)

A 32-year-old man died after he rammed the back of a tractor trailer in Howard County overnight, authorities said.

Matthew Diehl, of Elkridge, was behind the wheel of a 2021 Toyota Corolla when he struck the trailer on the southbound side of Route 1 at Blue Stream Drive around 2 a.m., county police said.

Diehl was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The tractor trailer driver was uninjured.

The area of Route 1 where it happened was closed for more than three hours because of the crash. Police are now looking into what caused the accident.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.