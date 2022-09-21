New Details, Reward Offered For Tips Leading To Fatal Hit-Run Driver In Howard County

Police have released more details in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Howard County last week, authorities say.

William Earl Shaffer, 69, was fatally struck by what police are saying was likely a white Ford Explorer SUV shortly before 10:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 in the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard according to Howard County police.

Shaffer was rushed to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The vehicle is suspected to have right front-end damage, and police are offering a $5,000 reward for information in this incident.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

