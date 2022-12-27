Fast-Moving Fire Quickly Corralled In Howard County

No injuries were reported on Tuesday afternoon when a massive house fire broke out and quickly spread to nearby vehicles parked in Howard County, officials say.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, first responders from the Howard County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the 8600 block of Rose Lane to investigate a reported fire in Jessup.

According to investigators, the fire was placed under control at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, though crews remained at the scene to help clear the area and knock down any hotspots that arose.

No injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the massive fire, which remains under investigation.

