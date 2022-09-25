Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police

A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County.

Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.

Wise was ejected from his bike into the roadway after the initial contact, police said, at which point he was struck by a second vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle sped away, while the second driver remained at the scene to assist with the investigation, investigators said.

Wise was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators noted that the fatal incident led to a closure of Maryland Route 175 for approximately three hours.

A reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the hit-and-run driver. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Howard County Police Department by calling (410) 313-STOP or emailing HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

