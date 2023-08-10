Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Mercedes While Crossing Howard County Road, Police Say

Rosedale resident James Douglas Williams, Jr. was struck on Washington Boulevard near Wilbert Lane by a 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350, according to Howard County Police investigators.

The incident happened at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday night in Laurel.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by responding officers. The Mercedes driver stayed at the scene and was uninjured.

Officials noted that Williams was not in a crosswalk when he was struck and killed. The investigation is ongoing, though no charges have been filed.

