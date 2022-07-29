'He Never Even Truly Had A Chance To Live:' Family Mourns Fatal Maryland Hit-Run Victim

A reward has been offered in connection to a hit and run that killed a skateboarder in Columbia, states a fundraiser created by the victim's family.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Joseph Shawn Delibertis, 32, was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle on Snowden River Parkway near Oakland Mills Road.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by Howard County police for information that could lead to an arrest in the case, states the GoFundMe.

The family of Delibertis says he "never even truly had a chance to live" before being struck by the vehicle that took his life.

Funds from the GoFundMe campaign will go toward supporting Delibertis's family to cover funeral expenses in the unexpected tragedy.

Delibertis was hit sometime in the overnight hours before being found around 6 a.m., Thursday, July 28, according to Howard County police.

The vehicle is described as potentially being a 2015-2018 Volkswagen Jetta with damage to the front driver's side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

"Please be safe, and keep your loved ones close. You never know when you will lose your loved ones", says JoAnne Delibertis.

To access the GoFundMe to help support the Delibertis family, click here.

