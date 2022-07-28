Skateboarder Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Howard County: Police

A skateboarder has died after being struck by a vehicle overnight in Columbia, authorities say.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the vehicle that fatally struck Joseph Shawn Deliberts, 32, on Snowden River Parkway south of Oakland Mills Road in the overnight hours of Thursday, July 28, according to Howard County police.

Deliberts was discovered in the median of the road by a passerby just before 6 a.m., investigators added.

Investigators believe that Deliberts was skating on the travel portion of the road when he was struck by the unknown vehicle.

The time that the incident occurred, as well as the make and model of the vehicle, is currently unknown, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

