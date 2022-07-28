Contact Us
Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
Return to your home site

Menu

Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Romanian Thieves 'Bear Hug' Victim At Pennsylvania Sheetz Before Fleeing To Maryland: Police
Police & Fire

Skateboarder Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Howard County: Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Snowden River Parkway and Oakland Mills Road
Snowden River Parkway and Oakland Mills Road Photo Credit: Image capture July 2019 © 2022 Google

A skateboarder has died after being struck by a vehicle overnight in Columbia, authorities say.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the vehicle that fatally struck Joseph Shawn Deliberts, 32, on Snowden River Parkway south of Oakland Mills Road in the overnight hours of Thursday, July 28, according to Howard County police.

Deliberts was discovered in the median of the road by a passerby just before 6 a.m., investigators added.

Investigators believe that Deliberts was skating on the travel portion of the road when he was struck by the unknown vehicle.

The time that the incident occurred, as well as the make and model of the vehicle, is currently unknown, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.