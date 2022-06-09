Halsey, Fans Slam Merriweather Post Pavilion After Flooding Cancels Show

Halsey and her fans took to Twitter to slam the Merriweather Post Pavilion after flooding canceled the show Wednesday, June 8.

A video posted to Twitter shows hopeful concert-goers standing in ankle-deep water in the pit with french fries and beer cans floating around.

The MPP initially delayed the show, but later cancelled it all together.

"You didn’t have to make everyone come back just to tell us that though..," someone tweeted.

Halsey said she chose to cancel the show over her fans' safety, and added she was disappointed in how the venue handled the rising waters.

