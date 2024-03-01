Man Who Robbed Letter Carrier, Stole Mail In Howard County Gets Decades In Prison: Uspis

Teshan D. Jordan, 27, of Temple Hills, was sentenced to 35 years in prison with 12 years suspended, United States Postal Service Inspection Service officials said in a release on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Jordan was found guilty in a Feb. 16 jury trial of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, use of firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and theft after working with Fermon R. Nichols to follow and rob a USPS letter carrier in Columbia and steal their postal keys in June 2022.

Jordan was identified within two weeks of the robbery for the repeated theft of mail from the blue collection box outside the Columbia Main Post Office.

Nichols pleaded guilty to armed robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime in January. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, March 22.

“Our mission is clear: safeguarding the integrity of the postal system and protecting our employees is paramount,” said Ajay Lall, Acting Inspector in Charge of the Washington Division of the US Postal Inspection Service. “Postal Inspectors will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to pursue individuals who pose a threat to postal employees and seek to exploit the nation’s mail system for their criminal activities.”

Assisting agencies include the Howard County Police Department and the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office.

