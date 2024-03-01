Man Shot Outside Elkridge Bar: Police

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, March 1 near the 7500 block of Washington Boulevard outside the Triple Nines Bar and Billiards in Elkridge, Howard County Police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.

