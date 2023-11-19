17-Year-Old Boy Fatally Run Over By 2 Cars In Laurel

The boy was in the roadway when he was struck by a 2022 Hyundai Tucscon heading west on Gorman Road near Murray Hill Road, around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 in Laurel, county police said.

The boy was then struck a second time by a 2018 Honda Civic that was traveling behind the Hyundai. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles were uninjured and remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

