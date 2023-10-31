Woman Killed Crashing Head-On Into Work Van In Harford County, State Police Say

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, troopers were called to a stretch of MD Route 23 (East West Highway) near the Morse Road Bridge to investigate a reported crash involving at least two vehicles in Forest Hill.

According to the agency, a woman was driving a Hyundai Accent east on Route 23 and passed multiple vehicles in a passing zone, at which point a Nissan work van traveling in the opposite direction struck her head-on.

The woman in the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, and the 51-year-old driver of the work van was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

Police say that the cause of the crash remains under investigation. The woman's ID is being withheld pending notification of her family. Following the crash, the roadway was closed for several hours, officials noted.

