Boy Shuts Down Middle School Dance After Inappropriate Touching: Aberdeen Police

The last dance came early for a group of Harford County middle school students when a 12-year-old student got handsy during an event and riled up what police described as a “disorderly crowd.”

Members of the Aberdeen Police Department were called to Aberdeen Middle School at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 to assist the assigned School Resource Officer with a large crowd that broke out during a dance that was being held.

According to police, several girls at the dance reported that they had been assaulted by the young boy, who allegedly touched them inappropriately.

As word spread of the alleged assaults, students became upset and contacted their parents, a police spokesperson said. The dance was ended early as a result of the large crowd and all parents and students were evacuated from the building.

Officers from the police department met with the victims who came forward to report the assault, investigators said, but due to the juvenile reform laws passed last year, the boy cannot be criminally charged due to his age.

Sanctions will be handled by Harford County Public School officials.

