Suspect Apprehended After Shooting In Aberdeen: Police

A shooting suspect is in custody in Maryland after allegedly shooting another man in Harford County, officials announced.

Havre de Grace resident Anthony Jai Wilson, 24, has been apprehended and is facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting of a man at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, in Aberdeen, police announced over the weekend.

The alleged shooting happened in the unit block of Aberdeen Avenue, when officers located a subject who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Saturday, July 30, police said that they tracked down Wilson, who was arrested without incident and charged with first-degree attempted murder and other criminal charges related to the shooting.

Wilson was transported to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

“The Aberdeen Police Department would like to thank the Bel Air Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit and the analyst from the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network Initiative assigned to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance in helping bring this case to a close,” a spokesperson for the Aberdeen Police Department said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.