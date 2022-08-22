Reward Offered Amid Investigation Into Harford County Murder: Sheriff

If you saw something, police in Maryland are asking you to say something.

A reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that left local resident Charles Pugh dead in Harford County.

At approximately 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way in Edgewood, where there was a reported shooting, officials said.

Upon arrival, they located Pugh, who had been struck by at least one gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pugh was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Three others were also shot and injured in the incident, investigators noted.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information regarding the murder has been asked to contact Det. Reynolds at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office by calling (443) 409-3502 or Harford Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477.

