Bicyclist Struck Overnight In Aberdeen Dies From 'Severe Injuries,' Police Say

Police in Harford County have released new information after a 55-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver overnight in Aberdeen.

On Tuesday, March 21, the Aberdeen Police Department identified the cyclist as James Blevins who was struck shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday night in the area of US Route 40 near Short Lane.

Upon arrival at the scene on Monday, March 20, officers say that they found Blevins suffering from “severe injuries.” He was evaluated and treated at the scene by paramedics and airlifted to the to the University of Maryland Hospital Shock Trauma Unit.

He was pronounced dead shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Officials noted that the 25-year-old driver who struck Blevins remained at the scene after the crash, and the car was found with visible damage to the hood and windshield as a result of the collision.

No criminal charges have been fired, though the investigation is ongoing, according to Aberdeen Police Capt. C. William Rei.

