Armed, Dangerous Ex-BF Leaves Ex-GF Critical In Harford Shooting

A 42-year-old Towson man is being sought by police after they say he shot his ex-girlfriend on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Edgewood.

Jamar Wise shot the 46-year-old victim in her upper body around 5:10 p.m. on the 2800 block of Majesty Lane, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies began life-saving efforts until EMS arrived and took the victim to a local trauma center with life threatening injuries. Police said only that the shooting was domestic in nature and that Wise and the victim had previously been in a relationship.

Wise is believed to be driving a dark colored minivan and could be in the Baltimore County area. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the suspects, the victim or his vehicle, is asked to call Detective Reynolds, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3502. Those who wish to remain anonymous, may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup.

